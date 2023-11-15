Bangor Township fire draws crews from 5 departments

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five fire departments responded to a house fire in Bangor Township early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 5:45 a.m. at an unoccupied residence near 36th Avenue and County Road 687, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

It’s not yet known what caused the fire but SHAES says the Red Cross is helping residents who were impacted.

No one was hurt.

SHAES credits Van Buren EMS and fire departments from Bangor, Columbia, Covert and Hartford for their assistance.

This comes days after a fire occurred in nearby Geneva Township.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

