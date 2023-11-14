3 fire departments respond to Geneva Township fire

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions helped put out a structure fire in Geneva Township Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a two-story building near County Road 380 and 58th Street at around 12:15 p.m., according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

We’re told firefighters succeeded in confining the blaze to one section.

SHAES says water needed to be brought in to put the fire out.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping residents affected by the fire, authorities say.

SHAES credits fire departments from Columbia and Bangor for their assistance.

