Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

3 fire departments respond to Geneva Township fire

401580899_831353418786838_3093209991943770953_n.jpeg
South Haven Area Emergency Services
401580899_831353418786838_3093209991943770953_n.jpeg
401581764_831353655453481_7806700523954483795_n.jpeg
401581764_831353545453492_2957910121699592103_n.jpeg
Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 09:43:20-05

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions helped put out a structure fire in Geneva Township Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a two-story building near County Road 380 and 58th Street at around 12:15 p.m., according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

We’re told firefighters succeeded in confining the blaze to one section.

SHAES says water needed to be brought in to put the fire out.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping residents affected by the fire, authorities say.

SHAES credits fire departments from Columbia and Bangor for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book