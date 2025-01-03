Bangor police officer on leave amid solicitation investigation

BANGOR, Mich. — One officer from the Bangor Police Department is on administrative leave in the midst of an investigation into the solicitation of a child.

The department publicized the investigation in a post to social media Thursday afternoon. The press release did not specify details of the investigation, outside of the allegation someone was attempting to set up a sexual encounter with a child.

Along with an officer on leave, a volunteer reserve auxillary officer has been removed from the department's reserve officer program.

The investigation is being handled along with the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office. The Bangor Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation.

