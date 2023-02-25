Fallen Paw Paw firefighter returns to the city today

PAW PAW, Mich. — A fallen Paw Paw firefighter will be brought back to Paw Paw this afternoon.
Lieutenant Ethan Quillen from the Paw Paw Fire Department died Wednesday night following an incident with a power line caused by the ice storm.
A procession will leave the Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo around 1 p.m. today.
The fire department invites anyone who wants to pay their respects can line Red Arrow Highway from the Van Buren County line to Adam's Funeral Home.
Paw Paw FD mourns loss of beloved, respected Lt. Ethan Quillen