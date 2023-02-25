Fallen Paw Paw firefighter returns to the city today

PAW PAW, Mich. — A fallen Paw Paw firefighter will be brought back to Paw Paw this afternoon.

Lieutenant Ethan Quillen from the Paw Paw Fire Department died Wednesday night following an incident with a power line caused by the ice storm.

A procession will leave the Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo around 1 p.m. today.

The fire department invites anyone who wants to pay their respects can line Red Arrow Highway from the Van Buren County line to Adam's Funeral Home.