Fallen Paw Paw firefighter returns to the city today

Lt. Ethan Quillen died by a complete accident during the ice storm Wednesday evening. Now, the entire village of Paw Paw is mourning the loss of the volunteer firefighter.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 25, 2023
PAW PAW, Mich. — A fallen Paw Paw firefighter will be brought back to Paw Paw this afternoon.

Lieutenant Ethan Quillen from the Paw Paw Fire Department died Wednesday night following an incident with a power line caused by the ice storm.

A procession will leave the Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo around 1 p.m. today.

The fire department invites anyone who wants to pay their respects can line Red Arrow Highway from the Van Buren County line to Adam's Funeral Home.

