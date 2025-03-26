8-year-old girl killed after SUV slammed into buggy in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash between an SUV and an Amish buggy in Van Buren County ended in tragedy with an 8-year-old girl dying from her injuries.

The girl and her brother were driving their buggy north on County Road 215 near 60th Avenue, southwest of the Village of Lawrence, when they were rear-ended by the SUV, according to Michigan State Police.

Both children suffered critical injuries. The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 12-year-old brother was last listed in critical condition.

The horse pulling the buggy also died from its injuries.

The 31-year-old woman from Mattawan who was behind the wheel of the SUV was arrested on suspicion she was operating her vehicle while under the influence of an unknown substance. She and two other people in her SUV were not hurt.

