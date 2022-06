COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting death of a South Haven man in Covert Township last summer.

Tevin Jermal Hunter, 28, died of apparent gunshot wounds on Aug. 15, 2021, according to the Covert Township Police Department.

We’re told the two suspects are being arraigned Friday at South Haven’s 7th District Court. Police say their names will be released after the hearing ends.

READ MORE: South Haven man dies in Covert Township shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube