South Haven man dies in Covert Township shooting

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead following a shooting in Covert Township Sunday morning, according to the Covert Township Police Department.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 34th Street and North Street when officers discovered the victim lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital after officers attempted to apply aid. Police say he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tevin Jermal Hunter of South Haven.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call police at 269-764-8100.

