Woman arrested after Amish horse and buggy stolen from Walmart parking log

STURGIS, Mich. — An Amish family has their horse and buggy back after it was stolen Saturday evening out of a Walmart parking lot.
The Sturgis Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Walmart on Centreville Road around 5:30 p.m. on January 20 for a reported theft of a horse and buggy.
According to investigators, the family was inside shopping when a 31-year-old woman hoped into the buggy and directed the horse to carry it away. A driver in the Walmart parking lot witnessed the woman take off in the buggy, giving officers a description of the suspect.
Officers tracked the buggy down on the northeast side of Sturgis off of US-12 Saturday evening. The horse was unharmed and the buggy undamaged. Public Safety returned the buggy to its owner.
The suspect was located at a motel near where the buggy was found. Officers say they had a prior interaction with that woman at Walmart earlier Saturday. Sturgis Public Safety says they arrested her without incident.
She now faces charges of larceny and larceny of livestock.