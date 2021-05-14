Troopers investigating stolen catalytic converter in Mendon Twp.

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating another theft of a catalytic converter.

They believe it happened on Thursday evening into Friday morning in the 24000 block of Clark Road in Mendon Township, according to a news release.

MSP reminded residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact MSP’s Marshall Post.