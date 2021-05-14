Watch
Troopers investigating stolen catalytic converter in Mendon Twp.

Michigan State Police
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 14, 2021
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating another theft of a catalytic converter.

They believe it happened on Thursday evening into Friday morning in the 24000 block of Clark Road in Mendon Township, according to a news release.

MSP reminded residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise.

RELATED: MSP say thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise

Anyone with information about this incident may contact MSP’s Marshall Post.

