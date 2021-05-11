MSP say thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are telling people to report suspicious activity as thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in West Michigan.

Police say a catalytic converter, a stereo, and saws were stolen from a vehicle parked at Columbia Avenue and I-94 in Battle Creek between February 18 and February 22, 2021.

Call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 if you have any information.

On Sunday, police say a 43-year-old Big Rapids man confessed to attempting to steal catalytic converter after being caught in the act by a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy.

It happened happened around 2:20 a.m. near the Park-N-Ride on C Drive North near Albion.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, it's believed the suspect may have been working the I-94 and I-69 corridor.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (269) 981-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

