Three Rivers Community Schools cancels class Friday over social media threat

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers Community Schools announced school will be closed again Friday due to a threat made over social media.

The school district says the closure also pertains to after-school activities on Sept. 13.

Class was also canceled Thursday for a social media threat. The mother of the juvenile suspected of posting the threat turned them in.

“Three Rivers Community Schools takes this information seriously, and the safety of our school community is important,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.

We’re told more information will be released Friday.

