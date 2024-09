THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Class is canceled Thursday after a threat was made over social media.

Three Rivers Community Schools (TRCS) says school will be closed Sept. 12 as it investigates the reported threat.

“TRCS takes this information seriously and the safety of our school community is important,” the district writes.

Police say they are aware of the threat and are working alongside school officials in the investigation.

