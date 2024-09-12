Mother brings in child suspected of threats to Three Rivers Schools

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The juvenile suspected of being a part of threats against Three Rivers Community Schools was brought into the Sheriff's office by his mother, say deputies.

The threats circulated social media Wednesday night, prompting the district to call off class for Thursday.

The juvenile is cooperating fully with the investigation and deputies tell FOX 17 there is not credible threat to the school.

"The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the community members who came forward to report this threat, as well as Three Rivers Police Department and Three Rivers Community Schools for their quick response and actions to protect the community," the St Joseph County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. "We also want to remind parents to speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of these types of threats."

Any possible charges will be decided by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor and Juvenile Court at the conclusion of the investigation.