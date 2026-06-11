'Tentative agreement' in place after 10 day strike at American Axle in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After 10 days on strike, the UAW has announced workers and American Axle have reached at tentative agreement.

It includes workers demand of $30/hour by 2030.

The nearly 1,000 UAW 2093 members at the plant will need to vote to ratify the deal before it's official.

Workers started their strike on June 1.

Previous coverage: American Axle strike enters second week in Three Rivers as contract negotiations continue

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube