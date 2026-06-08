American Axle strike enters second week in Three Rivers as contract negotiations continue

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — One week after nearly 1,000 American Axle workers in Three Rivers hit the picket lines after contract talks broke down.

For River Wilson, the past week has looked a lot different than a typical work week.

Instead of operating a forklift inside the plant, Wilson has spent her days walking the picket line.

"We're not fighting because we don't deserve it, we're fighting because there's no work-life balance," Wilson said. "There are people that have missed graduations and games and everything just to be here."

Wilson and her fiancé both work at American Axle. While the strike has forced them to cut back on some expenses, she said they were prepared for the possibility of a work stoppage.

"I've had to contact all the utility companies, let them know that we're on strike," Wilson said. "We've cut streaming services and everything, but I'll be very honest with you, it's not that big of an impact from what they've paid us."

Union leaders say negotiations have continued throughout the week.

According to UAW Local 2093 Bargaining Chairman Josh Jager, union representatives met with the company multiple times after the strike began.

"We met with the company briefly on Wednesday. We met again on Friday, met again Saturday, and then we were bargaining last night until 10 o'clock," Jager said. "Then we met back with the company this morning at 10 a.m. and those negotiations quickly deteriorated, and we are back to our local."

Jager said the union is still pushing for what it calls a fair contract, including a top wage of $30 an hour by 2030.

For now, workers say they are committed to staying out as long as it takes.

"Our strike assistance is $500 a week compared to your normal paycheck, so it's half or less than half of what we normally take home, but we were prepared that this day was going to come," Jager said.

That determination is shared by veteran employee Bob Fess, who has spent three decades at the plant.

"The mood on the line is probably some of the greatest solidarity that I've seen in 30 years," Fess said. "Here we are, definitely ready to keep this fight up as long as necessary."

Fess says support from the community has helped keep morale high. From honks on the road to visits from elected officials, he says workers know people are paying attention.

“We're putting our foot down and they'retaking notice, and that means the world to us to have the support from the state," Fess said. "We're hearing, you know, we got support across the nation.”

As talks continue, both workers say their message remains the same.

"As soon as he's ready to pay us what we're worth, we will go right back in," Wilson said.

FOX 17 reached out to American Axle for comment Monday but did not receive a response before deadline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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