St. Joseph County deputies issue travel advisory ahead of winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — St. Joseph County deputies have issued a travel advisory ahead of this week’s predicted winter storm.

Motorists are encouraged not to drive on county roads “unless absolutely necessary” between Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

Those who choose to travel during the advisory are asked to make all necessary precautions, as the roads are expected to be hazardous during the indicated time.

