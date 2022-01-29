Winter storm potential in West Michigan by mid-week

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an approaching system for the middle of next week. A system is expected to arrive early Wednesday morning, lasting through the day on Thursday.

While the overall timing of the system is likely, the track of the storm is uncertain at this point. Since we are several days out, this forecast is subject to change. The track of the storm directly impacts what type of precipitation West Michigan will receive, how much snow will fall, how difficult travel conditions will be, and how quickly temperatures will drop.

As of now, West Michigan is likely to receive steady snow showers both Wednesday and Thursday. Locations towards our southeast, including Lansing and Detroit, could have moments of freezing rain and mixed precipitation.

Comparing the latest European and GFS models shows just how much the track of the storm matters, even by a few miles. If the storm tracks further west, West Michigan could receive several inches of snow and mixed precipitation. If the storm tracks further east, West Michigan could only receive a few inches of snow accumulation. Just within the last few days, this track has changed!

Below is the latest European model showing the system tracking further towards the east on Wednesday, which would result in the precipitation type only being snow and lighter snow accumulation.

WXMI

The GFS model, on the other hand, has an expected track of the storm closer to the west. Below is the GFS model by 5 p.m. Wednesday, showing the freezing rain and mixed precipitation line closer to southeast Michigan.

WXMI

Combining the snow accumulation on both Wednesday and Thursday, the European model indicates only 2.5 inches of snow in Grand Rapids.

WXMI

When comparing the GFS model, which has more of a westerly track for this system, the GFS model shows a greater likelihood for several inches of snow accumulation. Again, both of these snowfall total models are combining both Wednesday and Thursday's snowfall.

WXMI

While the overall look of the European and GFS models are similar, the exact track of the storm has a direct impact on how much snow West Michigan could receive. As we get closer to Wednesday, the FOX 17 Weather Team will have a better idea about the exact track and expected snow by Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App!