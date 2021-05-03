Watch
St. Joseph County deputies find stolen vehicle, property

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the investigation into Friday night's chase through Indiana, Michigan and into a St. Joseph County cornfield.
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 03, 2021
STURGIS, Mich. — A stolen vehicle reported last week in Sturgis has been found and a 35-year-old White Pigeon man is in custody.

Officers with the Sturgis Police Department found the vehicle later in the day Friday on Chicago Road, according to a news release Monday.

The man driving it was taken into custody in connection with vehicle theft and a related breaking and entering into a barn, which also happened in to 26000 block of Fawn River Road.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department later executed a search warrant in the 11000 block of Riverside Drive in Mottville Township and were able to recover stolen property related to the vehicle theft and the breaking and entering case.

