St. Joseph County deputies find stolen vehicle, property

STURGIS, Mich. — A stolen vehicle reported last week in Sturgis has been found and a 35-year-old White Pigeon man is in custody.

Officers with the Sturgis Police Department found the vehicle later in the day Friday on Chicago Road, according to a news release Monday.

The man driving it was taken into custody in connection with vehicle theft and a related breaking and entering into a barn, which also happened in to 26000 block of Fawn River Road.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department later executed a search warrant in the 11000 block of Riverside Drive in Mottville Township and were able to recover stolen property related to the vehicle theft and the breaking and entering case.