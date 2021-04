STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a motor vehicle theft.

A blue 2013 Buick Encore was stolen from a home in the 26000 block of Fawn River Road in Sturgis Township, according to a news release Friday.

Deputies believe the theft happened between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The vehicle had a Michigan registration plate of DCA7205.

Anyone with information may contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.