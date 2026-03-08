National Weather Service gives Three Rivers tornado preliminary EF-2 rating, 130 mph winds

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The National Weather Service is giving the Friday night tornado in Three Rivers a preliminary EF-2 rating, with winds estimated of at least 130 mph.

They started their focus at Michigan 60 and West Broadway St. FOX 17 was in the area near US-131 and saw a Menards with the roof ripped open and a wall blown through, among other damage to commercial businesses

FOX 17

The NWS says they looked at only a small portion of the possible track. That means they don't have a path length or width data, or start or end times yet.

Earlier today, the NWS also announced a preliminary EF-3 rating for a tornado in Union City.

