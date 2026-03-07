Three Rivers Community Schools bus barn, marching band trailers badly damaged in Friday storm

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A powerful storm Friday caused significant damage to Three Rivers Community Schools, badly damaging the district's new bus barn and destroying three brand new marching band trailers.

The president of the band's booster club at the scene Friday said the trailers and garage were added to the district over the past year.

"I was talking to my wife on the phone. She was in the house in the basement, and I saw the roof from the bus garage actually blow off while I was talking to her on the phone," Lawson said.

The bus barn's roof blew approximately 200 yards into the Lawson family's backyard.

"Never really had any of this happen. So pretty, pretty shocked," Lawson said.

Lawson's children were on a school bus waiting to leave when school officials quickly escorted students back inside the building.

"My wife and my kids were at the school still, and everybody was safe. So that was, I was pretty happy about that," Lawson said.

With his family safe, Lawson said the focus now turns to cleaning up the damage.

"Lot of cleanup. So a lot of work, a lot of cleanup," Lawson said.

We were unable to get in touch with the school for comment.

