Three people dead, 12 injured in tornado near Union City

Cleanup continues Saturday after a tornado touched down near Union City Friday and left devastating damage.

The Branch County Sheriff's Office reports three people died in the storm, and 12 others were injured. Three of those injured were taken to the hospital.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office shared they will be continuing search efforts Saturday, and are asking people to avoid the area to let crews work.

Union City High School will be open throughout the day on Saturday for food and other resources for neighbors who need help.

Emergency Management say there is not a need for groceries or perishable goods at this point but recommend making a donation to the Branch County Sheriff's Office Victim Services or the American Red Cross.

The school district has also provided a QR code and link for anyone who would like to donate money to help.

