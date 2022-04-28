Watch
MSP: Constantine Twp fire that killed 2 children originated from wood-burning stove

St Joseph deadly fire.jpg
Photos courtesy of Clint Eames, neighbor
St Joseph deadly fire.jpg
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 15:25:52-04

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers have provided an update on a fire that killed two children in Constantine Township earlier this week.

The fire happened on Time Road just north of the Michigan-Indiana border on Monday.

Michigan State Police says the fire appears to have originated from a faulty exhaust tube from a wood-burning stove. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

We’re told it’s too early to say if criminal charges will be filed. Authorities are awaiting lab test results to discern the children’s exact cause of death.

The children’s names are being withheld until a medical examiner can positively identify them.

