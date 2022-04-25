2 children have died in an early morning fire in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Troopers are investigating a house fire in the 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine Township that claimed the lives of a 3-year-old and 4-year-old child in the early morning hours of April 25. The mother of the children was injured in the fire, but those injuries were not life-threatening according to Michigan State Police.

St. Joseph County dispatch received call of the fire around 12:24 a.m. hours this morning. When the first trooper arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The cause and origin of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Investigators have been working through the night along with local fire departments at the scene.

St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Constantine Police Department, Constantine and Fabius Township Fire Departments, and the St. Joseph County Crisis Team are working together.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

