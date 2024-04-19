Mexican citizen charged with sexually assaulting underage sisters in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of slipping into a home near Sturgis and sexually assaulting two young girls is now criminally charged.

Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz was arraigned Friday, April 19 on multiple charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13 and home invasion.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show that the two girls told investigators the man held them in their rooms at the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park off US-12 in the early morning hours of March 20.

The sisters, who are both under the age of 13, say the man threatened to kill them if they tried to scream or escape. The girls claim he used his hands to sexually assault them while exposing himself.

An evaluation by trained medical staff revealed evidence of sexual assault on both girls' bodies.

After days of investigating, family and detectives were able to establish that Hernandez-Ruiz had visited the home roughly a month before the assault. Surveillance video showed a vehicle he was known to drive was the only one captured entering and leaving the neighborhood around the time of the home invasion.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to Shipshewana, Indiana one day later.

Hernandez-Ruiz wasn't arrested until early April in Fort Wayne, Indiana, more than 2 weeks after the assault.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's previously told FOX 17 that Hernandez-Ruiz is a citizen of Mexico. Friday in court, the prosecutor told the judge he is in violation of his agricultural worker permit.

"I don't believe that this person will follow any of the rules of bond if he doesn't get a bond," the prosecutor said. He went on to explain that Hernandez-Ruiz's permit only permited him to be in the U.S. from late August throught he end of the summer to work agricultural jobs. According to the prosecutor, the 25-year-old had not been following those rules for several years by staying in the county.

The Hernandez-Ruiz's court-appointed attorney told the judge his client works at a facility in Shipshewana.

The judge denied bond.

