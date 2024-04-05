Man arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting girls near Sturgis

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators in St. Joseph County say they've tracked down the man who sexually assaulted two young girls in mid-March.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Friday, April 5, saying a 25-year-old man from Sturgis is in custody after an extensive search.

Deputies responded to the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park off of US-12 east of Sturgis on March 20 for a reported home invasion. During the initial investigation, the Deputies found two young girls who claimed the home invader also sexually assaulted them.

Investigators identified a person of interest, tracking the man and his vehicle through surveillance video recordings. Detectives determined the man fled the Sturgis area. He was found more than two weeks later in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Thanks to the meticulous planning, execution, and collaboration between multiple law enforcement partners, a dangerous predator is in custody,” said Undersheriff Jason Bingaman.

The 25-year-old faces charges of 1st degree home invasion and 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under the age of 13. He is also being held on an immigration detainer for being in the U.S. illegally. Undersheriff Bingaman tells FOX 17 the man is a citizen of Mexico.

The suspect remains in custody in Indiana, pending extradition to Michigan.

