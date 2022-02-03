Ice carving fest in St. Joseph postponed; too much winter

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan winter festival for ice carvings has been postponed for a few weeks because of too much winter.

Organizers said the St. Joseph Ice Fest, scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to Feb. 25-27.

Organizers say road conditions might not be safe for carvers who are traveling from all over the country.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in some areas of southwestern Michigan and more was predicted by the weekend.

Snow removal crews might not be able to keep up and make room for ice sculptures in St. Joseph.

Ice events in South Haven and Dowagiac still are planned this weekend.

