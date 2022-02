DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Dowagiac Ice Time Festival returns this year.

The family-friendly event is happening on February 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s event includes a frozen fish toss competition and a professional chili cook-off. Ice, timber and woodcarvers will be at the event creating works of art.

