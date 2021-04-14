Watch
Body of drowning victim recovered two weeks after being swept off Silver Beach pier

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Authorities have identified the victim in a drowning incident that took place late last month.

The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says one male was swept off the south pier by a large wave at Silver Beach on Sunday, March 28. They say rescue efforts were made but were unsuccessful.

We’re told the body of 27-year-old Dakota Yergeau of St. Joseph was recovered by Michigan State Police today.

The public safety department writes, “We are truly sorry for the family’s loss and would like to offer the family our deepest and most sincere condolences.”

