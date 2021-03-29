Man missing after wave sweeps him off pier in SW Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A man is missing after a large wave swept him off a pier in southwestern Michigan.

Police say two men were on the pier at Silver Beach in St. Joseph when the wave swept both of them into Lake Michigan around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Director Steve Neubecker of the St. Joseph Public Safety Department says one of the men was able to get back up safely on the pier and tossed a life ring to his friend still in the water.

The man in the water was pulled closer to the pier but then lost his grip.

Police have been unable to find him.