Deputies release sketch of man tied to 2018 disappearance of St. Joe County woman

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies released an update Monday on the search for a woman who has been missing for nearly six years.

Brittany Nichole Shank went missing in the Sturgis area on Nov. 30, 2018, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). She was last seen before 10 p.m. in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road.

Shank was 23 years old at the time.

Family photo

Since then, deputies say they have partnered with Michigan State Police and Western Michigan University’s Cold Case Program, the latter of which dedicated hundreds of hours toward organizing case files and creating a timeline of events related to the case.

We’re told SJCSO also led dozens of searches ranging from ground searches, ground-penetrating radar, aerial surveys, the use of cadaver dogs and more.

On Monday, investigators released the following sketch of the last person known to be with Shank:

St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office

Deputies also shared this 911 call from Shank's "last known recorded contact":

911 call from night of missing St. Joe County woman's disapperance

“We are fully committed to this case and remain dedicated to finding the resolution,” says Undersheriff Jason Bingaman.

Those with knowledge related to Shank’s disappearance are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-467-9045 (ext. 227) or autonj@stjosephcountymi.org.

St. Joseph Search for missing St. Joseph County woman continues 5 years later FOX 17 News

READ MORE: Mother determined to find missing daughter, says 'we just want her home safely'

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube