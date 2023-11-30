Search for missing St. Joseph County woman continues 5 years later

STURGIS, Mich. — Thursday marks five years since Brittany Shank went missing out of Sturgis. She was 23 years old at the time.

Brittany was last seen in the 33000 block of Fawn River Road on Nov. 30, 2018, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO).

We’re told the case is both large and complicated but efforts to find answers continues to this day. Det./Sgt. Jason Auton has been leading the investigation after taking it over in March of last year. Since then, numerous areas have been searched in Michigan and Indiana with help from cadaver dogs, drones and search groups.

“Brittany’s family and friends, the community, and law enforcement are understandably frustrated to not have the answers about her disappearance, and I feel for them,” says Undersheriff Jason Bingaman. “This Office is committed to continue to give this case the full attention it deserves, to find Brittany, and bring some closure to those grieving.”

Deputies say investigators are working to turn up new leads with interviews, forensics and polygraph analysis.

The Western Michigan University Cold Case Program began helping the sheriff’s office with the case this January, according to SJCSO. It’s the largest case the program has ever handled with more than 1,072 people mentioned so far.

SJCSO also credits Michigan State Police, the Branch County Sheriff’s Office, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the Three Rivers Police Department, Indiana State Police and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the case to date.

