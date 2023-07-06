Deputies identify 2 women killed in St. Joseph County crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The two women who died in a St. Joseph County crash last week have been identified.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 29-year-old Rosalie Yoder and 27-year-old Marcia Ann Miller, both residents of Shipshewana, Indiana, were killed the night of Friday, June 30 when a Cadillac Escalade illegally passed a Chevy Cobalt near Indian Prairie and Kalamazoo roads.

We’re told the Cobalt was hit and sent off the road, hitting a tree.

Rosalie was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Marcia Ann was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

The driver in the Escalade, a 19-year-old man from LaGrange County, was taken into custody on several charges, according to deputies.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

SJCSO credits Michigan State Police, the White Pigeon Police Department, the White Pigeon Fire Department, West Michigan Air Care and Life Care Ambulance for their assistance.

