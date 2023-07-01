Teen jailed after St. Joseph County crash kills two women

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead and a teenager is behind bars on felony charges after a fatal crash late Friday night.

At 10:38 p.m. Friday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Road. The investigation revealed that a 19-year-old from Lagrange County, Ind., was driving a Cadillac Escalade when he passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no-passing zone. The Escalade then struck the Cobalt, sending it off the roadway and into a tree.

A 29-year-old woman in the Cobalt was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old woman in the Cobalt was airlifted with life-threatening injuries to Bronson Hospital where she later died.

Deputies arrested the teen driver, who is being charged with several felonies.

Deputies said both alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the White Pigeon Police Department, the White Pigeon Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Life Care Ambulance and West Michigan Air Care Go Flight.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

