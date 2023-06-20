Murder suspect found dead in Berrien Co. Jail cell 2 days after arrest

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — An inmate, arrested for murder, died at the Berrien County Jail Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Berrien County Sheriff L. Paul Bailey says 60-year-old David Mabry was found unresponsive in his cell around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Jail staff and first responders tried to save his life but were not able to.

Mabry was being housed in the Receiving area of the jail after getting arrested Sunday, June 18, for homicide and felony firearms.

Mabry was accused of shooting and killing a woman he knew at her home in Baroda Township.

The sheriff’s office says Mabry had previous medical conditions and there were no apparent signs of any trauma.

The WMed Medical Examiner’s Office will perform the autopsy.

Now, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Special Investigation Section will investigate Mabry’s death.

