Woman killed, man arrested in Berrien County shooting

BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police have one person in custody after a woman was fatally shot on Sunday while sitting on her backyard patio.

According to MSP, the shooting happened in Baroda Township, in Berrien County, in the 2100 block of Russell Road.

One 57-year-old woman was sitting with her husband on her backyard patio just after 2:00 on Sunday afternoon, MSP says, when another person, who was known to the couple, came over.

"Without any visible provocation, the suspect pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the victim," said MSP in a recent release.

The husband allegedly fought with the suspect, who was disarmed in the brief struggle. The suspect then took off, driving away from the scene in a car.

MSP says they conducted "a diligent search" and found the suspect soon after. He was arrested without incident.

The suspect has been identified as a 60-year-old man from Stevensville, says MSP.

MSP says all evidence will be presented to the prosecutor's office for review and for possible charges.

Troopers also urge the public to avoid the area while they continue to process and clear the scene.

However, troopers also maintain that there is no threat to the public.

MSP says this is an ongoing investigation.