Suspect shot by Branch County sheriff's deputies arrested in Indiana

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect who led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through rural southern Michigan was able to escape despite being shot. Hour later police in Indiana arrested him.

It all started Monday around 5 p.m. when a Branch County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Central Road near the Algansee Township Hall. The suspect refused to stop, leading the deputy on a chase that lasted roughly 10 miles to the state border.

The vehicle went off the road at the t-intersection at the border of Michigan and Indiana. The deputy tried to take the driver into custody. At some point during that attempt, the deputy opened fire, striking the driver.

Exact details of the struggle and why the deputy used his firearm were not released by the Branch County Sheriff's Office.

Despite his injury, the suspect was able to escape. The 33-year-old from Camden was later found by police in Indiana, near the border with Ohio.

The man is currently being treated at a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He faces charges in both Indiana and Michigan, but has not been arraigned.

The investigation into the shooting by the deputy has been turned over to Michigan State Police.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube