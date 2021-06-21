Sirens in Coldwater go off, one man gets the worst of overnight storms

COLDWATER, Mich. — Adam Bower woke up to the noise of straight-line winds.

“You couldn’t hear it. The wind was blowing that hard,” Bower said.

The Coldwater resident didn't hear the massive tree from the neighbor's house fall. His security camera, however, captured it all.

“You can see, the intensity of the storm is localized to my yard,” Bower said.

Easy enough to notice, because taking one look at the neighbor across the street's house, and you can barely see it happen.

It left a big mess for Bower, and pretty much just him. He says he's most disappointed that the tree landed directly on his utility trailer, that he had just gotten legalized by the Secretary of State.

Monday, Bower bought a chain saw and got to work. There's not much else he can do.

“Yeah, I’m lucky like that,” Bower said sarcastically.

