Police: Coldwater man fatally stabbed by co-worker at meat processing plant

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Coldwater man is dead after police say a co-worker stabbed him at a meat processing plant Monday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Clemens Food Group on the city's north side.

Police say the two workers got into an argument before the suspect stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim, Brandon Eduardo Velasquez Chavez, 21, died at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Branch County Jail pending arraignment.

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