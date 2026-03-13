PHOTO GALLERY: A week of cleanup after the Union City tornado

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On the afternoon of Friday, March 6, four tornadoes in southwest Michigan killed four people and injured at least a dozen more.
In Branch County, an EF3 tornado with estimated wind speeds of at least 160 mph tore through neighborhoods on the northern edge of Union Lake, destroying homes on Prairie Rose Lane and Tuttle Park Drive.
Keri Johnson, 54, Penni Guthrie, 65, and Bill Akers, 63, lost their lives.
The three other twisters were recorded in Edwardsburg (EF1), Three Rivers (EF2) and Clarendon Township (EF0), with 12-year-old Silas Anderson losing his life in the Edwardsburg tornado.
As rescue crews and neighbors cleaned up debris this week, cutting through trees and combing through the windblown pieces of their homes, FOX 17 shared stories of loss, survival and perseverance.