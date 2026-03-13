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PHOTO GALLERY: A week of cleanup after the Union City tornado

Union City Tornado
FOX 17 | Sam Landstra
Downed trees and damaged houses on Prairie Rose Lane three days after the Union City tornado.
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City Tornado
Union City tornado
Union City Tornado
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SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On the afternoon of Friday, March 6, four tornadoes in southwest Michigan killed four people and injured at least a dozen more.

In Branch County, an EF3 tornado with estimated wind speeds of at least 160 mph tore through neighborhoods on the northern edge of Union Lake, destroying homes on Prairie Rose Lane and Tuttle Park Drive.

Keri Johnson, 54, Penni Guthrie, 65, and Bill Akers, 63, lost their lives.

The three other twisters were recorded in Edwardsburg (EF1), Three Rivers (EF2) and Clarendon Township (EF0), with 12-year-old Silas Anderson losing his life in the Edwardsburg tornado.

As rescue crews and neighbors cleaned up debris this week, cutting through trees and combing through the windblown pieces of their homes, FOX 17 shared stories of loss, survival and perseverance.

PHOTO GALLERY

Union City Tornado
Downed trees and damaged houses on Prairie Rose Lane three days after the Union City tornado.
Union City Tornado
Downed trees and damaged houses on Prairie Rose Lane three days after the Union City tornado.
Union City Tornado
Downed trees and damaged houses on Prairie Rose Lane three days after the Union City tornado.
Union City Tornado
Downed trees and damaged houses on Prairie Rose Lane three days after the Union City tornado.
Union City Tornado
Sandra Hoyt, whose house was hit by the Union City tornado, combs through debris on her property on Prairie Rose Lane.
Union City Tornado
Sandra Hoyt, whose house was hit by the Union City tornado, combs through debris on her property on Prairie Rose Lane.
Union City Tornado
A home on Prairie Rose Lane near Union Lake.
Union City Tornado
A toilet and other debris on Prairie Rose Lane near Union Lake.
Union City Tornado
Fallen trees and damaged homes on Prairie Rose Lane three days after the Union City tornado.
Union City Tornado
A windblown trading card on property near Union Lake.
Union City tornado
A copy of Disney's 101 Dalmatians on property near Union Lake.
Union City Tornado
A quarter mile away from Union Lake, a tattered fishing boat sits as evidence of the power of the Union City tornado.

Further tornado coverage from FOX 17 News:

Bill and Joe Akers

Branch

Son of man killed in Union City tornado remembers his lake-loving dad

Sam Landstra
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East Grand Rapids Forest Hills Cascade

'It felt like eternity': Union City tornado survivor speaks

Cassandra Alonso
Union City tornado devastates community, neighbors rally to help rebuild

Branch

Union City tornado devastates community, neighbors rally to help rebuild

Olivia Yatooma
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Weather Articles

Union City tornado was the strongest tornado in Michigan in nearly 50 years

Colton Cichoracki
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Kalamazoo

'Heroes, for sure': Three Rivers school bus drivers take children to safety

Julie Dunmire

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