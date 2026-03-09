Union City tornado was the strongest tornado in Michigan in nearly 50 years

The tornado that touched down in Union City on Friday was the strongest tornado Michigan has seen in nearly 50 years.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado had maximum winds of 160 mph. This means the tornado was the strongest in the state of Michigan since an F4 tornado struck Kalamazoo and Eaton counties on April 2, 1977.

Friday's tornado was also the earliest EF3+ tornado in a calendar year in Michigan ever.

Three other tornadoes touched down on Friday including an EF2, EF1 and EF0 from Cass County to Calhoun County.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube