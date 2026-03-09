Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Union City tornado was the strongest tornado in Michigan in nearly 50 years

The Union City tornado was rated an EF3 with max winds of 160 mph
Union City the strongest tornado in Michigan since 1970s
The tornado that touched down in Union City on Friday was the strongest tornado Michigan has seen in nearly 50 years.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado had maximum winds of 160 mph. This means the tornado was the strongest in the state of Michigan since an F4 tornado struck Kalamazoo and Eaton counties on April 2, 1977.

Friday's tornado was also the earliest EF3+ tornado in a calendar year in Michigan ever.

Three other tornadoes touched down on Friday including an EF2, EF1 and EF0 from Cass County to Calhoun County.

