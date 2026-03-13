'He loved it out there': Son of man killed in Union City tornado remembers his lake-loving dad

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Bill Akers had a way of endearing himself to others, even though he wouldn't always admit it.

"He was always just so casual about it, like it was no big deal," said Joe Akers, Bill's son. "I think that made people love him even more."

"He was just such a good dude," he said.

On Friday, March 6, the 63-year-old was one of three people who were killed when an EF3 tornado tore through Branch County, hitting those living on the northern edge of Union Lake the hardest.

For years, Bill had lived in a small, yellow house on the lake where he fished and spent time with his children and neighbors, many of whom became close friends. For a time, he also co-owned and operated a boat repair shop in nearby Union City.

"My dad was just so likable," Joe said.

On the afternoon of the tornado, Joe and his dad were playing the mobile version of Ark Nova, a board game where players plan and design a modern, scientifically managed zoo.

For the two of them, strategy games were a shared hobby, as well as a way to keep in touch while living on different sides of the state.

"Older people don't want to learn that stuff," Joe said. "But he would."

At around 4:20 p.m., according to Joe, Bill took his turn in the game and shortly thereafter walked to a neighbor's house to play cards with a group of friends.

At 4:26 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the northwest corner of Branch County and a portion of St. Joseph County.

Notably, a tornado watch had not been in effect.

Nine minutes later at 4:35 p.m., the tornado touched down near Union Lake and ripped up houses on Tuttle Park Drive — where Bill lived — and Prairie Rose Lane — where he had gone to visit.

Two of the people who were playing cards that afternoon, Bill and Keri Johnson, were killed. Penni Guthrie, a neighbor, also died. Their bodies were found in a nearby field.

"It just didn't make any sense," Joe said. "Why? Why him?"

The past few days have been "hard to process" for Joe, especially as his father's own house was not damaged by the storm.

"That's what messes me up," he said.

Joe also wants to know whether his father was fully aware of the tornado threat.

In a press conference on Saturday, March 7, the Branch County Sheriff's Office said people living on Union Lake "probably" would not have been able to hear a tornado siren but should have received an alert about the tornado warning on their phone.

"We have not looked at timings," Branch County Emergency Management Director Tim Miner said in the press conference. "I know [the timing of the warning] was adequate because I was already moving toward here and had plenty of time."

Per a report from The Detroit News, Michgan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for an investigation into why the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado watch for the area.

"I've got questions," Joe said.

Joe and his siblings plan to hold a funeral for their father around Father's Day and intend to scatter his ashes on Union Lake.

"He loved it out there, and that's where he wanted to be," he said. "He was a wonderful father. Honestly, the best father that you could have."

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Bill Akers and those living on Union Lake whose lives and livelihoods were impacted by the tornado. Click here to learn more.

