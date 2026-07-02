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City Manager: ICE agents operating in Coldwater, targeting specific people

Immigration Enforcement
Gregory Bull/AP
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif., July 8, 2019. Immigration enforcement arrests in the interior of the U.S. fell over the past year as the Biden administration shifted its enforcement focus to people in the country without legal status who have committed serious crimes.
Immigration Enforcement
Posted

COLDWATER, Mich. — Federal immigration agents carried out enforcement operations inside the City of Coldwater on Thursday, according to the city.

City Manager Keith Baker released a statement, saying the Branch County Central Dispatch learned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel was in the area around 4:48 a.m. on July 2.

The federal agents were looking for an unknown number of specific people and did not plan to stay in the city long-term, said Baker.

Details of the operation were not available.

The city was not notified of the agents' presence ahead of time, said Baker.

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