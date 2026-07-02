City Manager: ICE agents operating in Coldwater, targeting specific people

COLDWATER, Mich. — Federal immigration agents carried out enforcement operations inside the City of Coldwater on Thursday, according to the city.

City Manager Keith Baker released a statement, saying the Branch County Central Dispatch learned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel was in the area around 4:48 a.m. on July 2.

The federal agents were looking for an unknown number of specific people and did not plan to stay in the city long-term, said Baker.

Details of the operation were not available.

The city was not notified of the agents' presence ahead of time, said Baker.

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