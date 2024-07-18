Branch County man bound over for alleged sexual assault of minors

LANSING, Mich. — A Branch County man will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting young girls and giving them meth.

Anthony Cuyler, 46, was bound over to circuit court after being charged in 2019 for assaulting two girls, 11 and 12, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He is also accused of giving meth to those same girls.

Those charges are:



First-degree criminal sexual conduct (x3)

Delivery of meth to a minor (x1)

Meth possession (x1)

Felon in possession of ammo (x1)

We’re told Cuyler evaded the law for years until he was found in Mexico last month. He was extradited by U.S. marshals.

“Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, and in some cases that requires extraordinary and unusual efforts,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful to local law enforcement, the Branch County prosecuting attorneys, and especially the U.S. Marshals Service for bringing this man home to face criminal accountability. Without their dedication to apprehending those accused of cold-case sexual crimes, Mr. Cuyler would likely still be in Mexico, and not awaiting a trial date in circuit court, as he is today.”

Cuyler’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12.

