Caledonia man jailed, accused of luring teens with alcohol, vapes for sex

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A 42-year-old man from Caledonia is facing a list of felony charges after investigators say he used the promise of vapes and alcohol to lure young girls into sending illicit images and engaging in sexual acts.

In June, detectives with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force received a disturbing tip about the abuse of a 17-year-old girl.

The tip alleged a 42-year-old man was having sex with the teen in exchange for giving her alcohol.

Investigating that alleged criminal relationship uncovered evidence of similar crimes against other children.

“It is believed the suspect has communicated with several teenage girls from surrounding areas such as Forest Hills, Lowell, Caledonia, and Byron Center,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investiagtors say they found information saying the man had been communicating with a number of teenage girls, offering them vape pens and alcohol in exchange for sending him illicit photos, or having sex with him.

The man, whose name will be released publicly following his arraignment Thursday afternoon, was taken into custody Wednesday July 17. Detectives were at his home in Caledonia to execute a search warrant.

Some of the sexual assaults he is accused of committing were allegedly video recorded inside his home.

He is now sitting in the Kent County Jail, facing five felony charges:



Aggravated child sexual abuse

Aggravated distributing child sexually abusive material

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

Using a computer to commit a crime

Capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.

Investigators are still looking at the possibility that there are more victims yet to be identified.

The Sheriff’s Office is working the case alongside an in-house advocate team and the Crisis Aid International - Child Anti-Exploitation Program.

“This team mentors teenagers engaging in risky sexual behavior and provides support to them and their families,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office Thursday explained.

“These advocates work in the same office as detectives and work hand-in-hand with our Human Trafficking Task Force to provide a victim-centered approach when caring for those involved in sex trafficking or sexual-related crimes.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or potential victims, please reach out to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6125.

Information can also always be submitted anonymously via Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.