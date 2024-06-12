Coldwater man accused of criminal sexual conduct extradited from Mexico

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A Coldwater man was arrested for several counts of alleged criminal sexual conduct, among other charges.

Anthony Cuyler was charged in 2019 for multiple felonies but authorities were unable to find and arrest him, according to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office. Those charges were:



First-degree criminal sexual conduct (x3)

Meth possession

Possessing ammo as a felon

We’re told U.S. Marshals later determined Cuyler may have been in Mexico. He was then thrown out of Mexico and arrested in March.

Cuyler was arraigned Wednesday, according to county prosecutors.

“This arrest would not have been possible without the U.S. Marshals Service, and we applaud their dedication to cold-case sexual assaults, and their service to victims through Operation Survivor Justice,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I look forward to continuing this partnership under Operation Survivor Justice and am grateful for what these efforts will mean to victims of cold-case assaults in Michigan, in this case and hopefully many more to come.”

Prosecutors credit the Union City Police Department, the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the U.S. Marshals Service for their help.

