South Haven woman arraigned on 13 counts involving child sexual abuse

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — FOX 17 was present in a South Haven courtroom Thursday for a disturbing case involving child sexual abuse. This story may be upsetting to read and hear about.

FOX 17 has deliberately left out details said on the record in the interest of trying to best protect the victim, who is a young child.

Stephanie Davis's head hung low in front of the court.

This is her mugshot.

Davis is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. A Van Buren County Assistant Prosecutor explained in court that that's only the beginning of her alleged crimes. The assistant prosecutor claimed when discussing the matter of bond that Davis allegedly was making videos of the abuse and "passing them along to other predators on the internet."

Davis was not given bond. The magistrate explained their decision.

“I do find proof of your guilt is evident, specifically admissions that you made as to these matters,” the magistrate said. “Also the fact that these crimes are preserved in video,” they continued.

