'Slowest June' in 31 years: Ottawa County greenhouse says roundabout construction is slowing customer traffic

Drivers in Ottawa County can expect months of roundabout construction this summer as officials move forward with three intersection improvement projects aimed at increasing safety and improving traffic flow.

WATCH: 'Slowest June' in 31 years: Ottawa County greenhouse owner says roundabout construction is slowing customer traffic

'Slowest June' in 31 years: Ottawa County greenhouse owner says roundabout construction is slowing customer traffic

The first project began June 1 at Port Sheldon Street and 120th Avenue in Olive Township. Crews are constructing a new single-lane roundabout, making roadway improvements in the area with work expected to continue through mid-July.

While county officials say the upgrades are needed to accommodate growing traffic volumes and improve long-term safety, some nearby business owners say the construction is creating challenges in the short term.

PAIGE MEYER. Construction on N 120th Ave.

For JW Greenhouses, located near the construction zone, co-owner Joel Miedema says the road work has led to a noticeable drop in customers during one of the busiest times of the year.

"When the barricades are across the road, even though one lane's open, people don't know if they're supposed to go down there," Miedema said.

The greenhouse has operated for 31 years, but Miedema says this June has been unusually slow despite favorable weather conditions.

"This has been the slowest June," he said. "The first four days of June have not been very good, just dead."

PAIGE MEYER. JW Greenhouses co-owner Joel Miedema.

The slowdown comes during a critical period for the business. Miedema said the greenhouse's summer retail season lasts only about eight to nine weeks each year, beginning in late April and winding down by the end of June.

Because of the reduced traffic, the business has decided to close earlier than originally planned.

"We're closing early because of the road closure,” Miedema said. “The retail traffic we're getting in isn't really justifying staying open.”

WXMI.

In a statement, the Ottawa County Road Commission said as traffic volumes continue to grow in the area, the Olive Township intersection was determined to be a location where upgrades would eventually become necessary.

"Construction projects and road closures can certainly create temporary inconveniences and disrupt normal traffic patterns for nearby businesses," the statement said. "However, businesses in the area remain open during construction. We encourage residents to continue supporting these establishments by following the posted detour routes and being mindful of construction traffic and equipment."

Additional summer construction projects in Ottawa County are planned at 144th Avenue and Lincoln Street in the Grand Haven and Robinson Township area, and at 48th Avenue and Baldwin Street in Georgetown and Blendon townships. A date for those projects have yet to be set.

Meanwhile, Miedema hopes customers won't let the construction deter them from visiting before the season ends.

"We have a lot of great stuff left, and we usually do need June to help us finish up, and we'd like to finish strong," he said.

JW Greenhouses plans to offer 30% off almost everything during its final week of the season. Their last day of operation will be Saturday June 13.

WXMI. JW Greenhouses located at 6715 N 120th Ave.

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