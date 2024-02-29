Sick? Here's how to avoid the viruses spreading around West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials in West Michigan say people need to wash their hands and take other preventative measures amid an uptick in viral illnesses.

Dr. Kira Sieplinga, the incoming division chief of general pediatrics at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, says about a month ago the hospital began to see an increase in its influenza rates. It does not track levels of gastroenteritis viruses, more commonly known as stomach bugs, but she noted an anecdotal rise in that too in an interview with FOX 17 on Thursday.

“Our beds are full [but] we’re taking care of these viruses like we typically do each winter,” said Sieplinga. “It’s a manageable load. We are staffed appropriately to take care of the patients.”

According to Sieplinga, both illnesses cause similar symptoms but those with influenza will likely experience congestion and fever on top of the nausea.

Symptoms of influenza include:



High fever

Body aches

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Coughing

Sore throat and runny nose

Symptoms of gastroenteritis viruses include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Body aches

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Loss of appetite

No matter the diagnosis, Sieplinga says it’s most important to stay hydrated.

“If your child [or you] is showing signs of dehydration, like decreased urine output, severe fatigue, severe headaches, they should be seen by a physician or [go] to [an] emergency room or urgent care,” said Sieplinga. “Otherwise, they can be cared for at home. For gastroenteritis, it's the same thing.”

To prevent the spread of viral illnesses, Sieplinga recommends people should wash their hands with soap and water rather than use hand sanitizer. She says gastroenteritis viruses, in particular, live on surfaces and objects for a long time and sanitizers do not work as well.

“Wash your hands, get vaccinated [for influenza] and stay home if you have signs or symptoms of these viruses,” said Sieplinga.

READ MORE: 'Fast-moving' illness shuts down Jenison elementary school for rest of week

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube