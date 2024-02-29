'Fast-spreading' illness shuts down Jenison elementary school for rest of week

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elementary school in Jenison will be closed for the rest of the week due to a “fast-moving” illness.

In a letter sent to families, Jenison Public Schools (JPS) Superintendent Brandon Graham said Sandy Hill Elementary School would close on Thursday and Friday so the district could clean the building and prevent the further spread of illness.

JPS did not name the illness but encouraged parents and caregivers to keep an eye on their child’s health over the next 24 to 48 hours.

If they vomit or experience diarrhea, headache, or fever, the child should be kept home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours. The district also canceled scheduled parent-teacher conferences.

According to JPS, the situation at Sandy Hill will be monitored “closely” and the district will provide updates as necessary.

